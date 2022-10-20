Like taboo, but the Memphis Mane edition| Local Memphian creates Memphis inspired card game

The game is made up of about 75 words that had ties to the history of Memphis. It's like taboo, but taboo for Memphis culture.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphian Jamal Boddie shared his love for Memphis by creating a Memphis-inspired card game, one that could one day be a house favorite for all those from the beautiful land of Memphis.

Boddie's ‘You can’t say that’ Memphis Mane edition is now available for preorder, with 700 card decks printed. Boddie said 300 decks have already been pre-sold.

“Everybody in Memphis has a love for Memphis, and the love we have for some of the things in Memphis are different,” Boddie said.

It’s his love for the city he was born in that he says inspired a path for entrepreneurship.

“I saw an ad for a game called taboo for the culture that talked about black culture and the thought popped in my mind. I can do that for Memphis,” Boddie said. “Everybody remembers liberty land but we remember it for different reasons. So we used the game as a way to be nostalgic in our love for our city.”

The game is made up of about 75 words that had ties to the history of Memphis. It's like taboo, but taboo for Memphis culture, centered around people, places, restaurants, high schools specific to the city. The game uses clues from both Memphis’ past and present.

“People love it, it’s been great. I’ve gotten a lot of good feedback. I’ve had friends who are educators say this was something they can use in their classes as a learning tool for students,” Boddie said.

“Man I love my city. I tell people all of the time. Memphis gives you what you give it and I’ve given Memphis my all since I moved back here. I’m just very excited to celebrate Memphis. This is just a big celebration of our city. This just felt like something that needed to be done,” Boddie said.