TACOnganas to open new East Memphis location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new TACOnganas location is heading to East Memphis.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the fifth location will be at 999 Oakhaven Rd.

"We are so appreciative for the love and support Memphis has given us and making us the best tacos in Memphis," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

There are already locations open on Summer Avenue, Perkins Road, Germantown Parkway and Central Avenue. Owner Greg Diaz also opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in March on Germantown Road.

There is no word yet on when the new location will open.