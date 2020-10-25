Taffi T. Crawford Foundation hosts virtual 5K to raise awareness on domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends of a murdered Memphis nurse are continuing to raise awareness and funds for domestic violence victims.
Due to COVID-19, the Taffi T. Crawford Foundation hosted their annual 5K run/walk virtually this year.
Crawford was brutally murdered by her estranged ex-boyfriend in 2010 as she was headed to work at the Delta Medical Center.
The foundation was founded by her close friends who host events every year in her honor. Participants in the virtual 5K could run, walk or ride a bike.