Take the Leap! Memphis Animal Services celebrates Leap Day with $29 adoptions

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Animal Services (MAS) announced that they will offer $29 dog and cat adoptions from now until Wednesday, March 4, to celebrate Leap Day (February 29).

“You have a whole extra day in 2020, and I can’t think of a better way to spend it than by saving a life at your local shelter,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS Director. “We hope that for many of our adoptable dogs and cats, Leap Day will turn into their Gotcha Day.”

The $29 adoption fee is a reduction from the regular fees which typically vary from $40-80. As always, included in the adoption fee is spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test for dogs (and treatment if needed), FeLV test for cats, collar/leash, and a customized ID tag. MAS is located at 2350 Appling City Cove and is open daily for adoptions from 12 to 4 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

