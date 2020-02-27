Take the Leap! Memphis Animal Services celebrates Leap Day with $29 adoptions

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Animal Services (MAS) announced that they will offer $29 dog and cat adoptions from now until Wednesday, March 4, to celebrate Leap Day (February 29).
“You have a whole extra day in 2020, and I can’t think of a better way to spend it than by saving a life at your local shelter,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS Director. “We hope that for many of our adoptable dogs and cats, Leap Day will turn into their Gotcha Day.”
The $29 adoption fee is a reduction from the regular fees which typically vary from $40-80. As always, included in the adoption fee is spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test for dogs (and treatment if needed), FeLV test for cats, collar/leash, and a customized ID tag. MAS is located at 2350 Appling City Cove and is open daily for adoptions from 12 to 4 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
About Memphis Animal Services
Memphis Animal Services is the only open-intake animal shelter in the city of Memphis. MAS works to help keep people and pets safe by enforcing animal care and control laws, caring for homeless pets, and achieving positive outcomes for the pets in their care. The shelter has not had to euthanize a healthy, adoptable cat, small dog, or puppy in three years. Having saved 89.6 percent of the 11,000 pets in its care in 2019, MAS envisions a day when no healthy, adoptable pet dies in Memphis due to lack of space, every owned pet is well loved and cared for, and no citizen’s safety is put at risk by irresponsible pet ownership. For more information, visit www.memphisanimalservices.com, call 901-636-1416, or visit the facility at 2350 Appling City Cove. To become a fan of Memphis Animal Services on Facebook go to: https://www.facebook.com/memphisanimalservices/. Follow Memphis Animal Services on Twitter & Instagram @AdoptMAS.