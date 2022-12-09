Tanger Outlets have extended holiday shopping hours

Extended hours will begin Saturday, Dec. 17. and will extend until Dec. 26, with the outlet closing on Christmas day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's Christmas season, and a few people are still rounding up the last few things on their Christmas list. Tanger Outlets released its special hours for holiday shopping.

Extended hours will begin Saturday, Dec. 17. and will extend until Dec. 26, with the outlet closing on Christmas day.

From Monday through Saturday, the outlet will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the outlet will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

View the detailed extended hours below.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 17 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25 CLOSED

Monday, Dec. 26 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.