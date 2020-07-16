Target joins growing list of retailers requiring masks

The policy will go into effect starting August 1.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota-based Target has joined a growing list of the nation's largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike.

The policy will go into effect nationwide on August 1. There will be an exception for children and people with underlying health conditions.

Target says more than 1,800 of its stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations.

"Given the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the role masks play in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, our store team members also already wear masks when they come to work, which we provide for them," Target said in an FAQ on its website.

Target said it will provide disposable masks for guests who do not have one. Additional signage and audio reminders will notify guests about the policy, and team members will be stationed at entrances to remind customers to wear masks.

The company said it will also direct guests to its other no-contact shopping options for drive-up or online ordering.

Target's announcement comes after nation's largest retailer, Walmart, announced this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores starting Monday.