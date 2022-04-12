x
Sample a Taste of Ghana for Memphis in May at the Museum of Science and History

The Taste of Ghana event will be held at MoSH May 7, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Science and History is giving Memphians a Taste of Ghana at a special event during Memphis in May festivities.

Ghana is the honored country for the 2022 Memphis in May International Festival. The Taste of Ghana event will be held at MoSH May 7, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The evening will include Ghanaian music, food, shopping, and more, in collaboration with the Ghanaian Association of Memphis.

Attendees will be able to sample authentic food and soups, enjoy live traditional music, and even hear personal stories from the Memphis Ghanaian community.

Taste of Ghana is happening while the Isaac Hayes: Black Moses Gives Back exhibit is at MoSH. Hayes was behind many philanthropic efforts in Ghana, as well as Memphis. The Hayes exhibit runs through July 31.

For tickets to Taste of Ghana, go to MoshMemphis.com.

Memphis in May is pleased to announce His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, ruler of the Asante Kingdom, will be visiting...

Posted by Memphis in May International Festival on Thursday, April 7, 2022

