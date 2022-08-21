One local coach fought through adversity and is now using his story to educate his players

After being labeled as the best shooter to come out of Memphis, Taurean "T-head" Moy Ragland is making a dream deferred into a life's purpose.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Day Academy has a new coach. A Memphis native is back home and sharing his skill and love for the game.

“I want them to know my story, I want them to feel my story so they can understand me when I’m talking to him,” said Moy.

Taurean “T-Head” Moy is the newest addition to Cedric Henderson’s coaching staff at Memphis Day Academy…

But his journey up to this point had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

At 17 years old while playing for Booker T. Washington, Taurean Moy-Ragland set the national record for threes made in a high school game. After dropping 24 from deep in a rivalry game against Manassas high school, Moy finished the game with 83 points.

However, just 24 hours later tragedy struck.

Moy said he and his then-girlfriend were playfully wrestling when police accused them of fighting.

The charges were dropped but a couple of years later, he was convicted of sexual assault in Nebraska, causing him to serve more than five years in prison.

“When you know you haven’t done something and you have to be punished for it that’s even worse than being punished for something you did,” said Moy.

Despite his adversity, Moy has found his way back to his one true love, basketball and mentorship.

“If I can give it back to them, everything I have in me with basketball as this person that I’ve become now we’re going to shine together,” said Moy.

Although his initial dream was to play in the NBA, Moy now feels his purpose in life is bigger than basketball.

“When I say God’s time is not our time, maybe he didn't have it written for me to make it to the NBA. Maybe he needed me to use my story to reach out to others, to thousands and thousands of other kids in the world. I really believe that and that’s the only way that I can get over it,” Moy explained.

And for T-Head, his new journey starts with his new team right here in his hometown of Memphis.