Memphian arrested on tax evasion and theft, Tennessee Department of Revenue says

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is reportedly pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Steve Mulroy’s Office.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A 51-year-old man has been arrested and indicted on two felony counts of tax evasion as well as one count of theft of property for failing to remit sales tax.

Hugh Simonton could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 if he is convicted, according to the special investigations section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

For the theft charge, they say he could be sentenced to a maximum of four years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $5,000 for the count of theft.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and consistently pursuing criminal sanctions for fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This arrest underscores the department’s efforts to ensure a level playing field and a fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The department is reportedly pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Steve Mulroy’s Office.