Tax preparer explains why some people still haven't received their stimulus check yet

Eighty million Americans have received their stimulus payments, but millions more are still waiting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millions of Americans have been anticipating stimulus checks from the IRS to help during this economically challenging time. Tax preparer Crystell Oliver has hundreds of clients and said a third of them have been having issues with checks arriving.

"The bulk of my clients that are having issues with this system error are those who did not have direct deposit information, those who got a paper check, and those apply for the refund advance," Oliver said.

She said what's important is to keep your information linked to your tax refund updated. If the address used for your 2018 or 2019 taxes is different than your current address your stimulus check could be sent there.