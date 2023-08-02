TBI investigating after 81-year-old woman shot and killed in Brownsville

Brownsville mayor William D. Rawls called the incident an "unimaginable loss."

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Tuesday night, an 81-year-old woman was shot in Brownsville and later died in the hospital, according to the TBI.

The shooting was reported at a home on North Monroe Avenue in Brownsville just before 10 p.m., the TBI said.

When officers arrived, they found an 81-year-old woman, Warlene (Sis) Turner-Jones, suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died, the TBI said.

The TBI are investigating this incident and encourage anyone with information to call the Brownville Police Department or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

"During this challenging time, it is essential for our community to remain calm yet vigilant," he said in a statement. "We encourage residents to report any information that may be helpful in solving this crime to our local authorities. Silence only serves to hinder our progress in seeking justice and preventing crime, so we urge everyone to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation."