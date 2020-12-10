TBI: Agents investigating officer-involved shooting in McNairy County

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE 12:17 p.m. - TBI says the man who was shot by law enforcement Monday morning in McNairy County has died.
The incident happened in the 5700 block of Highway 45 in Bethel Springs.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in McNairy County Monday morning.
Details are unclear at this time, but, according to TBI, the shooting is involving officers from the Henderson Police Department and deputies from the Chester County Sheriff's Office.
