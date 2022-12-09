Man shot and killed by MPD officer investigating carjacking in southwest Memphis

The TBI and Memphis Police said the shooting happened in the 4900 block of Cimmaron Drive near Star Line Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate a shooting involving Memphis Police Friday.

The TBI said the shooting happened in the 4900 block of Cimmaron Drive. That’s near W. Shelby Dr. in southwest Memphis.

Memphis Police said about 12:15 p.m. Friday, officers were in the area of Star Line Dr. and Cimmaron investigating a carjacking that happened Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. They said the officers found the carjacked vehicle and three men.

Investigators said the three men took off running, and one of them fired at the officers. MPD said an officer returned fire, hitting one of the men. The man who was shot was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died. The other two men were taken into custody without incident, according to MPD.

Memphis Police said no officers were struck.

This is a developing story, and we will update with more information when it becomes available.