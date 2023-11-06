TBI investigating after McNairy County deputy shoots and kills one man

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The TBI is investigating a shooting early Sunday in which a man died after being shot by a McNairy County Sheriff's deputy.
According to the TBI, the Selmer Police Department were investigating speeding on Highway 64 just before midnight. When the driver was pulled over, the TBI said a passenger got out and ran.
Officers later found that man in a nearby neighborhood along County Club Lane, according to the TBI. The TBI said that reports from the scene indicate that the man fired shots at a Selmer police officer, injuring the officer.
The TBI said a McNairy county sheriff's deputy then returned fire, hitting the man. The man later died in a Corinth, Mississippi hospital, according to the TBI.
Paramedics took the injured officer to the hospital for treatment, according to the TBI.
The organization's investigative findings are said to be shared in the future with the McNairy County district attorney Mark Davidson, who will decide on any possible charges.