TBI investigating after McNairy County deputy shoots and kills one man

Just before midnight early Sunday, a Selmer traffic stop lead to a man reportedly firing at officers and a McNairy County Sheriff's Office deputy returning fire.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The TBI is investigating a shooting early Sunday in which a man died after being shot by a McNairy County Sheriff's deputy.

According to the TBI, the Selmer Police Department were investigating speeding on Highway 64 just before midnight. When the driver was pulled over, the TBI said a passenger got out and ran.

Officers later found that man in a nearby neighborhood along County Club Lane, according to the TBI. The TBI said that reports from the scene indicate that the man fired shots at a Selmer police officer, injuring the officer.

The TBI said a McNairy county sheriff's deputy then returned fire, hitting the man. The man later died in a Corinth, Mississippi hospital, according to the TBI.

Paramedics took the injured officer to the hospital for treatment, according to the TBI.