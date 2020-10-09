TBI investigating deputy-involved shooting in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tennessee — The TBI is investigating a deputy-involved shooting, involving Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in Fayette County.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, deputies were initially called to the 900 block of Fortune Road overnight to help the Fayette County Sheriff's Office with a barricade situation.
SCSO says when SWAT deputies went into the home there was a confrontation with an armed man.
The man was shot and killed.
This is a developing story. Local 24 News will update as more information becomes available.