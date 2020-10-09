TBI investigating deputy-involved shooting in Fayette County

1 person is dead after an overnight barricade situation.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tennessee — The TBI is investigating a deputy-involved shooting, involving Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in Fayette County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, deputies were initially called to the 900 block of Fortune Road overnight to help the Fayette County Sheriff's Office with a barricade situation.

SCSO says when SWAT deputies went into the home there was a confrontation with an armed man.

SWAT deputies entered the home and an armed confrontation between the man and deputies ensued, which resulted in the man being fatally wounded. TBI is on the scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/jAK0YlQctr — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 10, 2020

The man was shot and killed.