TBI investigating traffic stop in Raleigh that left man dead, Shelby County deputy injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that, at the request of district attorney Steve Mulroy, they are investigating a deadly shooting that took place after a traffic stop with a deputy from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Rosswood in Raleigh, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). Shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday morning a suspect injured a deputy, according to SCSO.

The deputy is hospitalized at Regional One in critical condition, according to the SCSO.

This deputy shot at the driver during this incident, according to the SCSO. The shooting was deadly, according to the TBI.