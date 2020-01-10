TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Middle Tennessee teen who may be in Memphis

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 14-year-old Destiny Hale who is missing from Smith County in Middle Tennessee.
Destiny was last seen at her home Wednesday around 4 p.m.
According to the TBI, she may have been heading to the Memphis area.
Destiny is 5'2", 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She has scars on her lower forearm. It is unknown what she was wearing, but she will be carrying a pink backpack and a pink blanket.
If you have seen Destiny or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 615-735-2626 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.