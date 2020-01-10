TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Middle Tennessee teen who may be in Memphis

Destiny Hale is missing from Smith County.

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 14-year-old Destiny Hale who is missing from Smith County in Middle Tennessee.

Destiny was last seen at her home Wednesday around 4 p.m.

According to the TBI, she may have been heading to the Memphis area.

Here are additional photos of missing 14-year-old Destiny Hale.



If you see her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/exm54ebp3U — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 1, 2020

Destiny is 5'2", 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She has scars on her lower forearm. It is unknown what she was wearing, but she will be carrying a pink backpack and a pink blanket.