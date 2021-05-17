TBI: Missing 12-year-old from Nashville found safe in Kentucky

TBI said that Jaycee Gilliland was found safe in Franklin, Kentucky.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that a missing 12-year-old from Nashville has been found safe.

TBI said that Jaycee Gilliland was found safe in Franklin, Kentucky.

UPDATE: 12-year-old Jaycee Gilliland, who was missing from Nashville, has been found safe in Franklin, Kentucky!



Thank you for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/2BTAVJ4m5Z — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 18, 2021

Previous

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a missing 12-year-old from Nashville Monday night.

They said that Jaycee Gilliland is around 4'11" tall and weighs around 127 pounds. Officials also said that she has brown hair dyed orange with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Gilliland's location should call the Metro Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600, or call TBI 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Additional information about Gilliland or details about her disappearance were not immediately available. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.