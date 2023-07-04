TBI issues Silver Alert for missing man from Collierville

TBI said he's believed to be in a 4-door silver car with unknown tags, and was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A 71-year-old Collierville man went missing Tuesday, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have issued a Silver Alert to try and get him home.

According to the TBI, 71-year-old Basim Hameen went missing around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday from the Winchester Road area of Collierville.

TBI said he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home without assistance, and he's believed to be in a silver four-door car with unknown tags, driven by an unidentified man.

He is six feet tall, 175 lbs. with brown eyes and is bald.

He was last seen wearing the outfit below - a short sleeve purple polo shirt, brown pants, black shoes and a brown kufi hat.

If you can help locate Basim Hameen, call Collierville PD at 901-853-3207 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

