TBI: Man shot after officer-involved shooting in Hawkins Co.

TBI said just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a driver nearly caused a head-on collision, led them on a short chase, crashed and attempted to accelerate toward authorities

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is looking into what caused an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Hawkins County.

The TBI said just before 8:30 p.m., a deputy with the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office tried to stop a car that crossed the centerline on Highway 66, nearly causing a head-on collision near the intersection of West Broadway Street.

An officer with the Rogersville Police Department responded to help assist, TBI said.

The driver then drove off onto Highway 113, where he lost control and crashed at the intersection of Thompson Road, according to TBI.

The TBI report said the officer and deputy attempted to approach the car but the driver accelerated toward them, which caused the Rogersville officer to fire shots, hitting the driver.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and no officers were injured, TBI said.

The TBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing.