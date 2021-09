🚨An ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT has been issued for 8-wk-old Zolliee Jean Standafer on behalf of the Jefferson Co. SO. She has a known medical condition and may be with Travis Wayne Standafer.



If you have seen Zolliee, call Jefferson Co. SO, 865-471-6000 Ext 1109, or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/B3vWixKLUA