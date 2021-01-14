The TBI said it found the child in the woods near his home in Monroe County, saying he was cold but "otherwise in good spirits."

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — UPDATE (1/14/21): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it has found a missing 6-year-old boy safe and has canceled the AMBER Alert.

The TBI said it found Alijah Kensinger in the woods near his home in Monroe County, saying he was cold but "otherwise in good spirits."

UPDATE: We're pleased to report Alijah Kensinger has been found safe in the woods near his home in Monroe County.



He's a little cold, but otherwise in good spirits! 👍



Thank you for your retweets, prayers, and support!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/RGVbJ9E5la — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 14, 2022

Original Story:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 6-year-old boy from Tellico Plains early Friday morning.

They said Alijah Kensinger is around 4 feet tall and weighs around 55 pounds, with sandy brown hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen wearing jeans, a grey hooded jacket with a red zipper as well as orange and black sneakers.

Officials said he went to play in the woods near his home in the area of New Highway 68 in Tellico Plains Thursday afternoon and hadn't been seen since.

Anyone with information about his location should reach out to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 423-442-1212 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.