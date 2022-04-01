TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 70-year-old man from Memphis

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 70-year-old Clemon Dunlap Jr.



He is missing from Memphis and has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.



If you see him, please call @MEM_PoliceDept at 901-636-4479 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/bj3ys9zdck