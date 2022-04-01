TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 70-year-old man from Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis man.
70-year-old Clemon Dunlap Jr. was last seen March 4, 2022. The TBI said he was only recently reported to Memphis Police as missing.
Dunlap is about 5’7” tall and 175 pounds. The TBI said he has a medical condition which may prevent him from returning home safely on his own.
Anyone with information on where Clemon Dunlap Jr. may be found is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-636-4479 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.