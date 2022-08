A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 63yo Brenda Macklin on behalf of @ShelbyTNSheriff.



Brenda was last seen on foot in Cordova wearing a white shirt, pink sweater, blue & white striped pants, & flip-flops.



Seen Brenda? Call SCSO at 901-379-7625 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/sDjC7AozOp