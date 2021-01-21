Statewide endangered child alert issued for missing west Tennessee teenager

MAURY CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an statewide endangered child alert for a missing west Tennessee teenager.
In a tweet Wednesday evening, the TBI said 14-year-old Talil Williams is missing from his home in Maury City in Crockett County. Maury City is about 80 miles northeast of Memphis.
They say Williams has a medical condition and is without his medication.
The TBI describes Talil as 5’7”, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and black, white, and gold Jordan sneakers.
If you have seen Talil, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Crockett County Sheriff's Department at 731-696-2104.