TBI: Teen arrested for killing another teen in Hardeman County

The teen is being held in a juvenile detention facility pending a hearing in Hardeman County Juvenile Court.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation along with the Bolivar Police Department have arrested a teenager in connection to the shooting death of another teenager on Saturday.

Bolivar police officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Morocco Road just after 3:00 a.m.

Investigators found a 17-year old male dead in the driveway. Officers say it appears the teen died as a result of gunshot wounds.

As agents investigated the shooting, a male teenager was identified as the person responsible for the deadly shooting.

TBI agents and Bolivar police along with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 17-year-old male Saturday morning.