Suspect & victim in Horn Lake Amazon facility murder identified; suspect killed in shooting involving MPD officers

Memphis Police said about 3:20 p.m. Friday, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop for suspect Corey Brewer at I-40 and Whitten Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Horn Lake Police have identified the suspect and victim in a deadly shooting outside an Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake, Mississippi, Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after that suspect was killed in a shooting involving Memphis police officers Friday afternoon.

Horn Lake Police said their officers responded to the scene about noon at the Amazon warehouse at 1615 Commerce Parkway about shots fired. They said they found 44-year-old Ebony Crockett dead at the scene. Investigators said the shooting took place outside of the warehouse.

Horn Lake investigators identified the suspect as Corey D. Brewer. They said Brewer and Crockett both worked at Amazon and knew each other.

Horn Lake got a murder warrant for Brewer and issued a BOLO - Be On The Lookout - for him with other law enforcement.

Shortly after that BOLO, about 3:20 p.m., Memphis Police said officers spotted Brewer's vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop at I-40 and Whitten Road. They said shots were fired during the traffic stop, and Brewer was killed.

No officers were injured.

The TBI said the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office requested agents respond to the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

ABC24 reached out to Amazon, who responded with the following statement:

“We’re heartbroken by this violent act and we extend our deepest sympathy to the victim’s family. We are working to support our team and ensure their safety. We're also working closely with the police department as they lead the response and investigate.” - Kelly Nantel, Amazon spokesperson.

Officer involved shooting - Whitten and I-40. pic.twitter.com/Jm0OqiJM4e — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 3, 2022