The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that the fire occurred in Luttrell on Sunday, Jan. 29.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is working alongside the Union County Sheriff's Office after four children and one adult died in a house fire on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The fire occurred in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell, according to the TBI.

The TBI identified the victims as 15-year-old Briseis Aljumaily, 5-year-old Gabriella Aljumaily, 5-year-old Evelyn Rose Aljumanily, 9-year-old Audrie Quinn Aljumaily and 52-year-old Charles Damon Aljumaily.

"We are deeply saddened by the events that have taken place over the past 24 hours," Union County Public Schools said in a statement. "This has been a heartbreaking time for our community, families, staff, and students. Please know that our students are our number one priority."

The school system said it brought in additional counselors from Helen Ross McNabb and Camelot as well as a Crisis Team to some of its schools, saying it will continue to have additional support and counselors available.

"Our hearts are heavy, but it is in times such as these that our small, Union County community comes together to support one another," UCPS said.

The TBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing.