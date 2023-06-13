TDOT clears out homeless camp under I-240 flyover

The decision to remove the camp came from the State of Tennessee, according to a City of Memphis spokesperson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Tuesday, TDOT cleared out an unofficial homeless camp under the I-240 flyover in East Memphis.

TDOT stated the area was identified as needing cleaning, and they were assisted by MPD and the Hospitality Hub in clearing the area of any trash and debris.

The decision to remove the camp came from the State of Tennessee, a spokesperson for the City of Memphis said. However, according to a community relations officer for TDOT, it was a "joint effort and decision" involving Hospitality Hub.