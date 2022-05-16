Calling all educators! Teach901 to host in-person educator job fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Education job-seekers have an upcoming opportunity to secure positions for the 2022-23 school year.
Teach901 is holding a job fair Tuesday, May 17, for educators of all experience levels for the next school year.
School districts from across the Mid-South that are hiring classroom teachers, administrators, support staff, substitute teachers and more will be represented.
The job fair is located at Crosstown Concourse and will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Visit Teach901's website to register in advance.