Educators can apply for 2023 to 2024 school year positions like classroom teachers, administrators, support staff, substitute teachers and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teach901 will host an in-person job fair for educators on Wednesday, April 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crosstown Concourse.

Educators can apply for 2023 to 2024 school year positions like classroom teachers, administrators, support staff, substitute teachers and more. School officials who are hiring for various positions will be present.