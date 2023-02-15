Teachers and businesses can now apply for 2023 Teacher Externship Program

Through the externship, teachers will receive hands-on-experience that will help enhance and diversify their curriculum, the Greater Memphis Chamber said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Businesses can now apply to host a teacher extern during the summer for Greater Memphis Chamber's 2023 Teacher Externship Program.

The program pays high school teachers to spend two weeks with a host company that is related to the subject they teach.

Teachers can click here to apply to become an extern.

Businesses can click here to register to host an extern.

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s employees, managers, and CEOs,” said Ted Townsend, president & CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber. “This two-week program builds bridges between our classrooms and our businesses, helping teachers empower their students with the essential information and skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

With the help of the program, the Greater Memphis Chamber allows teachers to learn how to bridge the gap between education and the workforce, equipping them with the proper knowledge and resources it takes to prepare high school students for work environments.