Technical problems plague Memphis City Council online meeting

Council members discussed several important topics, including use of force by police

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There were more stops and starts than during rush hour on the south loop. Only this time, it concerned computers and your right to know.

Memphis City Council members haven’t met face-to-face in more than two months. What we have is pandemic politics. Take some computers, have a virtual meeting, and there you go. At least that’s how it’s supposed to work.

There were several times when the city council computer feed froze up, or simply died.

Tennessee’s Open Meetings law says no elected group can do the public’s business without giving you access. They can only meet privately for legal issues. That’s not what happened here.

What they discussed concerned the use of force by police. Council members gave preliminary approval to a plan that would make more information available concerning complaints against officers.

City Council member J.B. Smiley said he wanted immediate action on his idea. “Remember,” he said, “Justice delayed is justice denied.”