'Teen accounts' now available to Uber riders in Memphis

The company said that parental supervision and key safety features are "built into the experience."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, Uber launched a feature in Memphis allowing for specialized accounts the company said are built with teenagers' safety in mind.

Uber said they spent more than a year developing "teen accounts" by consulting with Safe Kids Worldwide, a global nonprofit that works to "protect children from preventable injuries."

Real-time updates as well as live trip and delivery tracking whenever a user requests a ride or places a food order will be given in order to keep parents in the know, according to Uber. Unique PINs will all be required for drivers as an extra layer of protection, according to the company.

Sensors and GPS data detects if a ride goes off course, stops unexpectedly or ends early, according to Uber. Audio recordings can also be saved on the device by the user and additionally these files are automatically encrypted so that neither the driver or Uber as a company can listen to the recording, they said.

Only drivers and couriers who have passed local screening as well as background check requirements, are highly rated and experienced are able to receive trip and delivery requests from teen account holders, according to Uber.

Items teenagers are not old enough to buy will are said to be filtered out for delivery orders with the Uber teen accounts.

“Teen accounts are built with transparency in mind so that there are no surprises for parents, teens or drivers,” Uber product manager Mariana Esteves said. “We’re thrilled to offer this innovative feature to families in more cities across the US, with key safety features built into the heart of the experience."

Esteves said the company is "committed to helping keep teens safe and getting families moving."

"Whether their teen is getting a ride to an internship or heading home after soccer practice, parents will receive real-time notifications and can follow along with live trip tracking every step of the way," Esteves said.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide president Torine Creppy, Uber began "piloting" teen accounts in late 2022 in Canada as well as select cities in the U.S. starting in early 2023.

“Safe Kids is proud to partner with Uber for the launch of this new feature for families,” Creppy said. “As part of our work, we were able to provide advice and expertise to Uber to help ensure teens have a safe experience from pickup to drop off. By providing parents with safe alternatives to help their teens get around, we hope this will help create more equitable solutions for families facing barriers to transportation.”

Teens can be invited through a family profile where a parent or guardian can invite members to create the account. A mandatory safety onboarding process is required by the user, according to Uber.