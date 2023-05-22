17-year-old girl and one-month-old baby missing | Have you seen them?

Marissa Clark was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants, but MPD does not know what the child was wearing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis 17-year-old girl and her one-month-old baby are missing, Memphis Police Department (MPD) said early Monday morning.

Marissa Clark and her son Grayson Clark were last seen on May 18 when they left their Parkway Village-Oakhaven home located in the 3100 block of Celt Cv. to head to her boyfriend's home located in the 5000 block of Ruthie Cv., Marissa's mother told MPD.

Her mother said she last spoke to Marissa on Sunday, May 21, at 9 p.m.

Marissa was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants, but MPD does not know what the child was wearing.