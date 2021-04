Memphis Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot outside of a North Memphis gas station.

According to MPD, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Chelsea Avenue. Officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.

Medics transported her to Le Bonheur Children's hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police say there is no suspect information at this time.