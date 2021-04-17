Teen shot and killed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed in South Memphis
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Mississippi at approximately 6:20 p.m. Saturday.
Officers say the 15-year-old boy was riding an ATV on Mississippi, when someone driving a white 4-door Sedan drove by firing several shots.
The juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene.
Memphis Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.
If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call 901-528-CASH.