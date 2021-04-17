Teen shot and killed in South Memphis

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed in South Memphis

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Mississippi at approximately 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say the 15-year-old boy was riding an ATV on Mississippi, when someone driving a white 4-door Sedan drove by firing several shots.

The juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.