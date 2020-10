It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting.

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss — Police in Holly Springs are investigating the shooting of a teenager on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 1:00 p.m. near Chesterman and Cooperwood Street. The teen was shot multiple times.

Witnesses told police the shooters were driving a black Nissan with a drive out tag. Police have not released details about what may have been the motive for the shooting.