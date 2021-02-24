Tennessee: 28 of 95 counties now have paper trail for voting

On Tuesday, Tennessee Elections Coordinator Mark Goins told state senators that three counties had such equipment in 2010.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee officials say 28 of 95 counties now have voting machines that leave a paper trail, and more counties plan to buy them.

Goins says 45% of the votes cast last year had a paper trail.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says he's encouraging counties to buy paper-trail equipment, but can't require it under current state law.

He said some counties have also bought new electronic-only machines in the last few years.