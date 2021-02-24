x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Local

Tennessee: 28 of 95 counties now have paper trail for voting

On Tuesday, Tennessee Elections Coordinator Mark Goins told state senators that three counties had such equipment in 2010.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee officials say 28 of 95 counties now have voting machines that leave a paper trail, and more counties plan to buy them. 

On Tuesday, Tennessee Elections Coordinator Mark Goins told state senators that three counties had such equipment in 2010.

Goins says 45% of the votes cast last year had a paper trail. 

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says he's encouraging counties to buy paper-trail equipment, but can't require it under current state law. 

He said some counties have also bought new electronic-only machines in the last few years. 

Hargett says machines bought with the newest round of federal voting money must have the paper audit trail. 