Here's how you can attend Tennessee and Me Job fair

There will also be Q&A sessions for anyone applying to state jobs, resume assistance, and a veteran's mobile health clinic available.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Resources and American Jobs Center will host a Tennessee and Me Job Fair Wednesday, May 31 at the Benjamin Hooks Library located at 3030 Poplar Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The job fair is free, and organizers said anyone who attends should bring multiple copies of their resume.

Several companies are hiring for a range of open positions like psychiatric technician, registered nurse, licensed practical nurses, state troopers, case managers, correctional officers, probation officers and more.