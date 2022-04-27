Tennessee governor visits IMC Companies' new Collierville headquarters

IMC Companies held a ribbon-cutting and an open house at their new headquarters on Schilling Boulevard.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee made a stop in Collierville Wednesday to highlight the progress West Tennessee is making.

IMC Companies held a ribbon-cutting and an open house at their new headquarters on Schilling Boulevard. The Memphis-based company is now moving into a new 75,000-square-foot building, big enough to create 158 new jobs.

The building had a price tag of $23 million to build.

"Honored to be in Collierville to celebrate IMC Companies and the opening of their headquarters," Gov. Lee tweeted. "We're proud this company calls Shelby County home and we thank them for their continued investment in Tennessee."

The new building puts all 400 employees under one roof, something their old campus southwest of Kirby Parkway wouldn't allow.

IMC also has plans to develop the building next door into a space focused on production.