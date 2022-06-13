Tennessee Black Caucus to hold town hall meeting in Memphis

The meeting will be Thursday, June 16, at the National Civil Rights Museum from 6-7:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators is headed to Memphis so people will have a chance to speak directly with lawmakers about their issues.

They're a non-partisan group of Black lawmakers chaired by Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D - Memphis). The tour stopped in Knoxville on June 2, Chattanooga on June 3, Nashville on June 6 and now Memphis to kick off Juneteenth weekend.

"We are very excited to get to the people! Each stop gives us an opportunity to listen, discuss and be responsive to citizens of our state," Parkinson said in a release.