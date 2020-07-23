Tennessee census response nears 62%, parts of Shelby Co. remain low

The U.S. Census reports low response rates in North Memphis, Frayser, South Memphis and Hickory Hill.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly an estimated 62% of Tennesseans have filled out the 2020 U.S. Census. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, census-takers are working extra hard to try and reach people to close that gap.

Mississippi and Arkansas trail behind at 57%.

Shelby County is sitting slightly above 58% with response rates, a little shy of the state average.

However, the response numbers are still very low in some communities that need the most help.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly impacted our ability to get out in person and encourage people to respond and that was a big part of our plan so we are working very hard to mitigate that and try to get to people in different ways," June Iljana, U.S Census Tennessee Media Specialist, said.

The census reports responses from Frayser, North Memphis, South Memphis and Hickory Hill are all below 40%. Some are even below 30%.

In those areas, the census is making a bigger push to reach people while not being able to physically go door-to-door. Instead, they are reaching out to local church and community organizations to help them push the message out.

“We want them to include the fact that responding to the census is going to help strengthen the community and build resilience in the community after the COVID-19 situation resolves," Iljana said.

Iljana adds that those communities have more to gain by completing the census.

“Communities that are harder to count and have more people in them that receive public services are the ones that the census impacts the most because every person counted in the census brings more of our federal tax money back to provide services for those communities," she said.

People that haven't filled out a census and want to avoid a future door knock, should do so soon. The census has a tentative plan to start door-to-door visits on August 11th.

The 2020 census is the first time people can respond online. Iljana said more than half of the people in the country have used the online method.

To complete the census online, click here.

To complete the census by phone, call 844-330-2020. For non-English speakers, there are more phone lines for other languages here.