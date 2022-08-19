Tennessee Comptroller's Office describes temporary Shelby County Clerk's Office closures as 'unusual'

Officials worry closing all offices countywide will create a new backlog of those needing new plates or tags in person.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Long lines again packed out at Shelby County Clerk's Office locations across the Memphis area Friday.

They'll be closed for a week starting Monday, meaning customers will have just three business days left in the month to get new license plates or renewed tags when those locations reopen August 29.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert said the temporary office closures are necessary for staff to catch up on services. However, those with the Tennessee Comptroller's Office didn't sugarcoat their words, describing Halbert's actions as 'unusual', especially in the state's most populated county, and worried it will create new headaches.

"We have staff that has served in our office for decades and I've asked them this question if a county the size of Shelby (County) has had a closure this long before and no one can recall anything like that," John Dunn with the Tennessee Comptroller's Office said.

That's why those with that office are puzzled, to say the least, on why Halbert is closing all in-person office locations next week, a move she said is needed for staff to catch up on other services.

"By closing for a week it creates a new backlog of trouble because the week after the clerk's office reopens, there will be even more people wanting to get their information processed," Dunn added.

Dunn's comments followed news last week when a majority of Shelby County Commissioners requested the state assist the clerk's office operations, including new tags, license plates and other services.

"We just need to bring stakeholders together and discuss - what if - any real options the state may have in helping Shelby County and the clerk's office," Dunn said.

While that process is underway, those with the comptroller's office also believe the buck should start and stop with Halbert at the helm.

"The clerk is an elected official," Dunn said. "She has a responsibility to take of providing the services she has in her office and really we would hope that she would be focused just on just doing that work herself and not needing any sort of state supervision just as it's done in 94 other counties across the state of Tennessee."