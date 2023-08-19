Tennessee counties recovering from June's severe weather granted federal disaster declaration

Certain non-profits in Fayette, Shelby and Tipton counties are said to receive federal recovery assistance under a Major Disaster Declaration.

Certain non-profits in Fayette, Shelby and Tipton counties are said to receive federal recovery assistance under a Major Disaster Declaration after severe weather impacted those areas on June 25 and June 26.

This declaration is said to make federal disaster relief available to eligible government entities and certain private non-profits after they apply for the reimbursement of specific expenses related to the disaster under the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) program.

“We remain focused on providing resources and support to the communities who were devastated by this severe weather event,” FEMA director Patrick Sheehan said. “Federal disaster assistance will bring much-needed economic relief to these impacted jurisdictions.”

The federal declaration is also said to make Tennessee eligible for the federal "Hazard Mitigation Grant Program." This program is said to provide assistance to communities in order to prevent or reduce long-term risks to life and property from natural hazards.