Court tosses Elvis Presley Enterprises' appeal in lawsuit over a Graceland arena project

The lawsuit was part of a battle over tax incentives for a proposed arena near Graceland and the city’s non-compete agreement with the Grizzlies/FedExForum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Court of Appeals has dismissed Elvis Presley Enterprises’ appeal in their lawsuit against the City of Memphis and the Grizzlies. The lawsuit was part of a battle over EPE’s desire to build an arena by Graceland, and the city’s non-compete clause with FedExForum.

The lawsuit claimed Grizzlies management interfered with EPE’s plans to build a 6,200-seat arena by telling the city any tax incentives for the Graceland arena would violate an agreement the city had with the team regarding FedExForum, because the Graceland venue could be seen as a competing arena.

A Chancery Court dismissed the lawsuit, and EPE appealed to the Tennessee Supreme Court, who sent the case to the court of appeals.

In the ruling Wednesday, the Tennessee Court of Appeals said the lawsuit was properly dismissed due to a lack of standing because EPE was not a party to the ‘Hoops Agreement’ between the city and Grizzlies.

Elvis Presley Enterprises, can still build a venue, but not with any public funds from the city.