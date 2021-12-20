18 Tennessee counties to begin Preliminary Damage Assessments after deadly tornado outbreak

The assessments will determine the state's eligibility for additional federal help to support recovery efforts from the deadly tornado outbreak on Dec. 10 and 11.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — TEMA, FEMA, and officials in 18 counties across Tennessee will begin Preliminary Damage Assessments on Tuesday to determine the state's eligibility for additional federal assistance to support recovery efforts from the deadly tornado outbreak on Dec. 10 and 11.

According to a press release, the west and middle Tennessee counties where the joint assessments will take place include Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Madison, Obion, Shelby, Smith Stewart, Sumner, Weakley, and Wilson.

“The joint local, state, and FEMA teams will review data to determine the state’s eligibility for a Major Disaster Declaration and the federal Individual Assistance (IA) program, with a first priority of taking care of the immediate needs of survivors first,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said. “Next week, the teams will review information on the impacts to county facilities, roads, and utilities to determine the state’s eligibility for the federal Public Assistance (PA) program.”

Other counties may be added to the joint PDAs as TEMA receives damage assessment information from local officials.

According to TEMA, under a Major Disaster Declaration, FEMA’s IA program, if awarded, can give direct help to those impacted in disaster and give assistance for the repair of homes, replacement of property, and for other services including crisis counseling and unemployment assistance.

The federal PA program reimburses local and state governments, and certain private, nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure, the release said.

On Dec. 13, the federal government granted an Emergency Declaration for nine Tennessee counties and made limited federal assistance available for emergency measures taken in response to a disaster.

The initial counties included Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart, and Weakley.

The storms produced 24 tornadoes across west and middle Tennessee, claimed five lives in the state, and left more than 150,000 people without power at the severe weather’s peak.