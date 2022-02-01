Tennessee Department of Transportation preparing roads for winter weather

With temperatures expected to drop Sunday evening, TDOT has been treating major highways to make sure drivers are safe on their morning commute.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is spending most of the day inspecting roads and bridges as temperatures hit below freezing.

The roads aren't slick in Shelby County, and in most of the area, the snow has stopped.

With temperatures expected to drop in the evening, TDOT has been treating major highways to make sure drivers are safe on their morning commute.

"We've been up and down I-40, all around West Tennessee," said TDOT spokesperson Nichole Lawrence. "We do cover 21 counties. We have applied salt and salt mixtures on our bridges and overpasses, including the two river bridges and the I-40 flyover."

Meantime in #WestTN @myTDOT crews are checking bridges and overpasses as the ever changing TN weather turns to winter. #iceandsnowtakeitslow pic.twitter.com/wDQY4Mxtbn — Nichole Lawrence (@NicLawrenceTDOT) January 2, 2022