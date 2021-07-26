Tennessee Education Commissioner gets first-hand look at SCS' Summer Learning Academies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students in Shelby County School's Summer Learning Academies had a special visitor Monday.
Tennessee Education Commissioner, Penny Schwinn, got to observe first-hand the hard work of Shelby County School's students happening throughout the summer when she visited classrooms at Lowrance K-8.
The SLA program, now in its fifth year, is following guidelines of the Tennessee Dept. of Education as it looks to remediate student learning loss for students entering grades 1-8 in 2021-2022.
The academies give students a chance to improve their skills, in an effort to address learning lost during the pandemic, so they will not struggle when entering the next grade.
SLA is offered at various SCS campuses. It provides four weeks of additional Reading and Math instruction, as well as intervention and physical activity.