Tennessee Education Commissioner gets first-hand look at SCS' Summer Learning Academies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students in Shelby County School's Summer Learning Academies had a special visitor Monday.

Tennessee Education Commissioner, Penny Schwinn, got to observe first-hand the hard work of Shelby County School's students happening throughout the summer when she visited classrooms at Lowrance K-8.

The SLA program, now in its fifth year, is following guidelines of the Tennessee Dept. of Education as it looks to remediate student learning loss for students entering grades 1-8 in 2021-2022.

The academies give students a chance to improve their skills, in an effort to address learning lost during the pandemic, so they will not struggle when entering the next grade.