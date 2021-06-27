Tennessee family fears mom trapped in rubble

As of June 27, over 150 people are still unaccounted for

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of the people still unaccounted in the Florida beachfront condo collapse has strong ties to Tennessee.

Search and rescue teams spent a third straight day combing through the rubble of that collapsed condo building in South Florida.

The number of confirmed dead has risen to five and 156 are considered unaccounted for.

Despite declining odds and the slow pace of the search, families of the missing are trying to stay optimistic.

The family of Judy Spiegel is praying she's found safe.

Judy is one of the 160 people still missing. Her family has strong ties to the Chattanooga area and right now they're hoping for the best possible outcome.